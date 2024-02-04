Jerry Dyer has challengers in re-election bid for Fresno mayor. Here’s who’s running

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, who served for years as the city’s chief of police before he was elected to his first term in 2020, is seeing re-election in the March 5 primary. But Dyer faces what appear to be likely long-shot challenges from two other candidates seeking the office.

Those challengers are, alphabetically by last name, high school teacher James Barr and stay-at-home mom Samantha Dussell.

The Fresno Bee submitted questions to each of the candidates and asked each to respond with answers of in the neighborhood of 200 words, if possible. Their responses are offered here, and presented in the order in which they were received.

Jerry Dyer

Age: 64

Occupation: Mayor, city of Fresno

Education: Bachelor of science degree, criminology, California State University, Fresno; master’s degree in management, Cal Poly, Pomona.

Other offices held: None (former chief of police)

Campaign website: dyerformayor.com

Q: Fresno has repeatedly been described as having a homelessness crisis. The state has provided millions of dollars for the city to convert old motels into shelters, but what kinds of solutions would you favor? Providing lots for safe camps? Large congregate shelters? Tiny homes? What locations in the city could suit some of these solutions?

There are a multitude of reasons people experience homelessness, ranging from poor mental health, substance abuse, domestic violence, as well as financial hardship. Strategies must also be broad in scope. Some, we have already implemented, resulting in Fresno being one of the only cities to have a decrease in homelessness (-5.6%) compared to the national increase of 12.1%. Existing strategies are city-wide and include street outreach, warming centers, emergency shelter and counseling services, as well as developing more housing Fresno residents can afford. We provided 650 unhoused an on-ramp to healthy living conditions through Project Offramp. Collectively, these efforts led to more than 2,500 individuals being housed.

Unfortunately, that is not enough. Strategies to address the chronically homeless, and those with severe mental disorders or experiencing addiction are still lacking. I am hopeful two new state laws (SB43 and CAREs Court) will have a positive impact once implemented by Fresno County Behavioral Health. This will require those with severe substance abuse issues and/or serious mental health disorders receive mandated treatment, and in some cases be placed in a supervised mental health facility. Should Proposition 1 pass in the 2024 election, 11,700 mental health beds will become available.

Strategies must evolve based on the level of service the unhoused are willing and able to participate in. I remain committed to exploring all alternatives focused on reducing homelessness, as long as there is a level of accountability, and efforts don’t enable individuals remaining homeless.

Q: About one out of five residents in the city of Fresno has income that falls below poverty level. However, the average market-rate apartment rent rose by almost 43% in the Fresno metro area since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the median sales price of homes has climbed by about 106% over the past 10 years. How would you promote greater housing affordability? And what is your position on rent control?

The primary reason for the increase in housing costs in Fresno is the demand for housing is far greater than what is available. The most obvious solution is to build more housing units. When the supply meets or exceeds the demand, housing costs will stabilize.

This was the primary reason I commissioned the One Fresno Housing Strategy. This three-year action plan charts a path for 11,000 housing units to be built over three years through a series of 47 recommendations – 41 already underway or completed. Recommendations include a partnership with Fresno City College for students to construct tiny homes, pre-approved accessory dwelling unit plans, increased homeownership opportunities, incentives for landlords to accept housing vouchers, accelerating the development of affordable housing, and so much more.

One of the above strategies provides financial incentives to landlords to gain their participation in the housing voucher program, where nearly 1,000 vouchers were issued but going unused. This single strategy funded with $1 million of federal dollars reduced the number of voucher holders by 50% in just one year.

Tiny Homes are currently being constructed through partnerships with Fresno City College and Pre Fab Innovations. Several locations for placement are pending.

The process of transitioning shelters on Parkway Drive into apartment units is also underway and will provide hundreds of additional units.

The greatest opportunity for infill housing is in downtown, Chinatown and throughout Transit Oriented Development corridors (compact, mixed-use area close to jobs and services). Recent awards totaling $293.7 million for downtown and Chinatown infrastructure will support thousands of new housing units.

In terms of rent control, the state currently restricts rent increases at 10% per year. I do not support additional local rent control measures as it results in unfair development opportunities in adjacent communities. In addition, rent control serves as a disincentive to landlords who will be less likely to invest in their properties due to reduced rental income necessary for long-term maintenance. Over time, this will lead to substandard or unsafe housing.

Q: Beyond homelessness and housing, what do you see as the most important issue facing the city, and how would you approach dealing with it?

Although we have made considerable progress removing large homeless encampments, and beautifying our neighborhoods, we frequently see tents, trash, graffiti, and blight in many parts of our city. And though violent crime has been dramatically reduced, residents and business are plagued daily with lower level crimes such as retail theft, vehicle and catalytic converter thefts, street racing, graffiti, and criminal activity associated with our unhoused community.

Now that violent crime is at a manageable level, police resources, along with the assistance of other city resources (Code Enforcement, Graffiti Abatement Team, Park Rangers, Public Works, City Attorneys Office) can be more focused on these quality of life issues. This will be a high priority for my administration in the coming years, as well as restoring city streets. I am encouraging members of our community to be much more diligent in reporting these quality of life issues via the FresGo App or by calling 311.

Lastly, the City of Fresno has experienced increased revenues over the past several years, as well as an influx of grants from the state and federal government. However, all indications are these revenues are beginning to trend downward while operational expenses continue to climb due to inflation and employee benefits. As the City of Fresno experienced during the recession, cutting expenses while maintaining service levels can create a great deal of strain on employees and the organization as a whole. However, as the Mayor, I am optimistic that we will find ways to keep people safe, enhance the quality of life of residents, and restore our city streets.

Samantha Rosalie Dussell

Age: 55

Occupation: None listed (wife and mother)

Education: No college degree

Other offices held: None

Campaign website: donorbox.org/samantha-dussell-for-mayor-2024

Q: Fresno has repeatedly been described as having a homelessness crisis. The state has provided millions of dollars for the city to convert old motels into shelters, but what kinds of solutions would you favor? Providing lots for safe camps? Large congregate shelters? Tiny homes? What locations in the city could suit some of these solutions?

Individuals and families must be given the choice in terms of housing options as well as the services they wish to access (i.e., rapid rehousing, transitional housing, or supportive housing) based on their needs. To respond to individual choice, minimize stigma and encourage social integration, more attention should be given to scattered-site housing in the public and private rental markets. Other housing options such as social housing and supportive housing could be offered where available and may be chosen by some individuals.

Q: About one out of five residents in the city of Fresno have income that falls below poverty level. However, the average market-rate apartment rent rose by almost 43% in the Fresno metro area since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the median sales price of homes has climbed by about 106% over the past 10 years. How would you promote greater housing affordability? And what is your position on rent control?

I don’t think stricter rent control is the answer. To promote greater housing affordability, I would work with our City Council, County Board of Supervisors and state agencies to lessen some of the current regulations and restrictions for housing developers so new moderately priced housing can be built for low-income families using the federal, state, and local financial assistance programs that already exist.

Q: Beyond homelessness and housing, what do you see as the most important issue facing the city, and how would you approach dealing with it?

I believe the most important issue facing the City of Fresno is the poor relationships among City Council members and between the City and County of Fresno. I would take the lead by showing that mutual respect and transparency builds trust and results in cooperation, creates an environment of collaboration, and is vital to solving problems. I would then ask our City Council to reach out to the County Board of Supervisors in a way that will encourage teamwork and get things done for the strengthening and betterment of our community.

James Richard Barr

Age: 64

Occupation: High school math and English teacher

Education: Associate of arts degree, general education, City College of San Francisco; bachelor of arts degree in linguistics (English as a second language option), California State University, Fresno; multiple-subject California teahing credential with English and math supplementals, CLAD certification

Other offices held: None (previously ran twice unsuccessfully for the Fresno Unified School District board for the Bullard High area, 2006 and 2022)

Campaign website: www.facebook.com/jim.barr.1694059

Q: Fresno has repeatedly been described as having a homelessness crisis. The state has provided millions of dollars for the city to convert old motels into shelters, but what kinds of solutions would you favor? Providing lots for safe camps? Large congregate shelters? Tiny homes? What locations in the city could suit some of these solutions?

First ask if law enforcement is the best approach to addressing people on our streets and freeways. A social work network with outreach resources are necessary for taking and possibly keeping people in genuine need off our streets.

Our community should continue to solicit state and federal funding for both temporary and long term housing for both individuals and families in need of a roof and a stable environment while they reside in Fresno. The ongoing motel conversions above Roeding Park for the unfortunate are indicative of positive progress in housing. To ask for solutions begs the questions that have already been asked : which element of the unhoused should and can be addressed sooner rather than later? Who determines both needs and eligibility, and why can’t this be a collaborative enterprise with all levels of government?

Q: About one out of five residents in the city of Fresno has income that falls below poverty level. However, the average market-rate apartment rent rose by almost 43% in the Fresno metro area since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the median sales price of homes has climbed by about 106% over the past 10 years. How would you promote greater housing affordability? And what is your position on rent control?

There are already assistance programs for housing but the need outstrips demand. I recently applied for permits for an ADU/tiny home with the building and planning department at Fresno City Hall. The staff there is prompt and professional and they have no-cost ADU plans available. The drawback is the estimated cost of construction at $250-$350 per square foot. Initially though, more and better jobs, along with a genuinely responsible public school system that allows teachers to teach and students to learn will allow a Fresno Unified School District high school graduate to truly be job- or career-ready. A better educated workforce could afford housing in Fresno. Housing is expensive here because Fresno is a good place to raise a family, find a place of worship, and it has a mix of cultures that complement each other. Affordable housing does not offer any ready or easy solutions such as rent control which could restrict property owners of rentals their ability to maintain their investment, meanwhile depressing other real estate prices. Better education, more and longer-hour-weekly employment and continued financial support for low income housing are going to help promote housing affordability here in Fresno.

Q: Beyond homelessness and housing, what do you see as the most important issue facing the city, and how would you approach dealing with it?

Hit-and-run injuries and fatalities are an issue that requires attention, either through local or outside funding, the obvious neglect of our local streets along with the state funded highways necessitate sounding the alarm to the governor who should return to Fresno the proper and appropriate amount of the gasoline sales taxes we pay already for the political support he receives so that our public and private vehicles can finally enjoy a smooth ride inside our city. Fresno police, fire, and civil services employees already do their best everyday. In that vein, our public servants are doing their jobs but our voters are not. People either don’t know who their current politicians in office are or don’t want to know. Non-particpation in local elections is one of the most important issues facing our city’s present and future.

Only 38% of registered voters participated in the last mayor’s election. Two out of three folks who were already authorized to participate in our democracy did not! You don’t fight city hall, you vote city hall out if they ignore your personal needs and concerns and those of your friends, neighbors, and coworkers. Don’t ask the politicians for answers, you tell them your comments, complaints, ideas at city council meetings or by email. I say it’s time to scream and shout to get the vote out!