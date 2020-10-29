Jerry Falwell Jr. is suing Liberty University after his forced resignation over sex scandal

Former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. announced Thursday that he's filing a lawsuit against the evangelical school founded by his father.

Falwell had led the school for 13 years before he resigned under pressure in late August amid a series of embarrassing scandals.

Falwell said he filed a complaint in state court in Lynchburg, Virginia, claiming that Liberty University wrongly damaged his reputation.

"We attempted to meet several times with the Liberty University Board of Trustees Executive Committee but were unsuccessful in doing so," Falwell's lawyer Robert Raskopf said in a statement.

"Thus, we were forced to seek remedy for Mr. Falwell's ongoing injuries and damage to his reputation through the Court."

A representative for Liberty could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday.

Falwell fell out of favor at Liberty after a former hotel pool attendant-turned-business partner, Giancarlo Granda, 29, told Reuters in an August interview that he carried on an affair with Falwell's wife, Becki, beginning in 2012, when he was 20, and lasting until 2018.

Granda told Reuters that Falwell would watch as he had sex with his wife, and believes the couple preyed upon him.

In a statement, Falwell's lawyers said their client is being targeted by individuals who appear "to be supported financially by political opponents of Mr. Falwell."

His lawyers blamed critics of President Donald Trump for Falwell's demise at Liberty but offered no specific evidence in the Thursday statement.

Falwell took a leave of absence in early August after posting a vacation photo on Instagram in which his shirt was up and he was holding a glass of dark liquid. The image showed him standing next to a woman and his pants appeared to be unzipped.

He later deleted the post and apologized.

Falwell told WLNI talk radio in Lynchburg that the woman in the photo was pregnant and the jeans he was wearing didn't fit, leading to an awkward image.

"I had on a pair of jeans I hadn’t worn in a long time, so I couldn’t get mine zipped either," he said. "I just put my belly out like hers."

He apologized, however, for embarrassing the woman in the photo by posting it. He identified her only as his wife's assistant.

"I apologized to everybody," Falwell told the station.

Liberty was founded in 1971 by the plaintiff's late father, the Rev. Jerry Falwell, founder of the conservative advocacy group the Moral Majority.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.