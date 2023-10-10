Is Jerry Jones in denial? Still says Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys can reach Super Bowl

Is owner Jerry Jones simply being optimistic or is he in denial about the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott in the aftermath of last Sunday’s humbling 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

In a game Jones himself declared as a measure stick for how for his team had come since last January’s playoff loss to the 49ers, the Cowboys were outclassed and noncompetitive from beginning to end.

“We should recognize that we had a very bad outing. And San Francisco had a very good outing,“ Jones said on his radio show on 105.3 the Fan Tuesday morning.

“I’m not panicked. But the gap is — when something tells you what it is, don’t try to dream that it’s something else. Now, what I’m trying to say is we can do better than what we did out there Sunday night. That’s a given.”

Jones it would be “ridiculous” for the Cowboys to make wholesale changes after the loss to the 49ers.

He said not only can the Cowboys play better but they have the systems, coaching staff, the quarterback and the personnel in place to not only do better but still realize their goal of reaching the Super Bowl for the first time since 1995 and ending a 28-year absence.

Jones remains a believer in coach Mike McCarthy and the new offensive scheme he put in place after firing offensive coordinator Kellen Moore in January.

And he was particularly bullish on quarterback Dak Prescott, who melted down with three second-half interceptions the 49ers. That is the five in the past two outings against San Francisco for Prescott.

Yet, Jones says Prescott is a quarterback who can lead the Cowboys by the 49ers if they had to meet in the playoffs again and take them to the Super Bowl.

“I completely believe we have the quarterback that can take us where we want to go, make no mistake about it, we have a quarterback that can get us there,” Jones said. “Dak Prescott is a quarterback that can get us to the Super Bowl. And that’s the way that’s going to be.”