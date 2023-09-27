What does Cowboys owner Jerry Jones think of the Taylor Switft-Travis Kelce relationship?

The NFL world has been enamored with Taylor Swift, since her appearance at Arrowhead to watch the Kansas City Chiefs amid rumors she is dating Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

Since their rumored connection, Kelce’s jersey sales have increased 400%.

Travis Kelce has had a busy 24 hours:



• 7 catches for 69 yards and a TD

• Gained 300,000+ social media followers

• +400% increase in merchandise sales

• Top 5 selling jersey in the NFL



That's the Taylor Swift effect pic.twitter.com/s8rT7kzJTL — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 25, 2023

Jerry Jones was on 105.3 the FAN on Wednesday when he was asked about the impact that Taylor Swift has had on the NFL.

“Well, I think Kansas City should take him and put a trophy for him [Travis Kelce] because it is hard to move that needle dramatically on the great feeling and great attraction, in the NFL. We get a lot of eyeballs. She [Taylor Swift]blew it off the charts and it is amazing and it makes you smile, but it just shows the depth of her following, especially with her core constituency,” said Jones.

The Chiefs-Bears game was the most-watched NFL game of the weekend according to FOX Sports.

In the afterglow of Sunday, America's Game of the Week scored the week's most-watched telecast on any network.



Week 3’s national @NFLonFOX window also ranked first among F12-17, F18-34, F18-49 and F2+ demos this week. pic.twitter.com/dIluv7PaGa — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) September 26, 2023

We all, I think felt the same way when she’s sitting up there with mom, [Donna Kelce] and she’s going nuts when he’s playing and those hearts are popping out everywhere. How do you not get that? Now, that’s called images right there,” said Jones.