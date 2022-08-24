Jerry Nadler Defeats Fellow House Dem Carolyn Maloney in Nasty Primary Forced by Redistricting

Representative Jerry Nadler defeated longtime friend and fellow New York City congresswoman Carolyn Maloney in a heated Democratic House primary on Tuesday night, after they were forced to compete for a single seat because of a court-mandated redistricting plan.

With 91 percent of the vote counted, Nadler garnered 56 percent to Maloney’s 24 percent, according to ABC7NY results. Democratic candidates Suraj Patel and Ashmi Seth secured 18.3 percent and 1 percent, respectively. Nadler will face Republican nominee Michael Zumbluskas in the November general election.

Political pals on the New York scene for years, Nadler and Maloney did not expect to face each other for the same seat in the state’s twelfth congressional district. The two progressives were first elected in 1992, and both served as chairs of key committees in the chamber during their tenure, with Maloney currently presiding over the House Oversight Committee and Nadler over the House Judiciary Committee.

The claws came out once the race began, however, with associates of Maloney speculating about the state of Nadler’s health and Nadler deriding Maloney’s foreign-policy judgment on the Iran nuclear deal. During a debate last week, referring to her past policy positions, Nadler called Maloney “gullible enough to believe the misrepresentations of the Bush administration.” While Maloney earned the endorsement of “squad” member Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Nadler earned the endorsement of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In terms of their voting records, Nadler and Maloney have moved largely in lockstep, voting the same on 353 of the 388 House roll calls determined to be “key votes” between 1993 through last year, CQ Roll Call editors determined.

They attended press conferences, ribbon-cuttings, and other events together over the years, establishing a strong rapport and political partnership before the redistricted congressional map merged their turfs on the Upper West and East sides of Manhattan and forced them to run against each other.

