Jerry Seinfeld hints long-awaited Seinfeld reunion is on the way: ‘I have a little secret for you’

Jerry Seinfeld has hinted that a reunion for his classic sitcom Seinfeld could finally be on the cards.

Airing for nine years and 180 episodes between 1993 and 1998, Seinfeld saw the comedian star as a fictionalised version of himself. The sitcom, described as a “show about nothing”, was created by Seinfeld and Larry David and is considered to be one of the greatest comedies of all time.

Over the weekend, Seinfeld was performing live on stage at The Wang Theatre in Boston when he confessed that “something is going to happen” regarding his hit show.

“Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending,” Seinfeld, 69, told the crowd. “But I can’t really tell it because it is a secret.

"Here’s what I’ll tell you, OK, but you can’t tell anybody. Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. Hasn’t happened yet. And just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about it. So you’ll see, we’ll see.”

Seinfeld came to an end in May 1998, with a finale watched by 76.3 million people. For its final outing, however, the show strayed from its usual format. The episode instead saw Jerry, George (Jason Alexander), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and Kramer (Michael Richards) dealing with the consequences of their endless joking.

In the finale, the group witness a carjacking, and crack wise at the victim instead of stepping in to help. They are reported to the police and end up on trial for failing to intervene, with the show ending with all four friends in a prison cell together.

(Getty Images)

“The Finale” received lukewarm reviews from critics, who questioned why the show had abandoned its winning formula in its final moments. USA Today’s Robert Bianco wrote at the time that “perhaps NBC should have left well enough alone with the introductory 45-minute clip show”.

Entertainment Weekly’s Ken Tucker said that “the show’s swan song was off-key and bloated”, adding: “Ultimately, Seinfeld and David’s kiss-off was a hearty, ‘So long, suckers!’”

David has long insisted that he has no regrets over the finale, although many fans viewed the 2009 episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm titled “Seinfeld”, which centred on a fictional Seinfeld reunion, as a do-over.

Seinfeld himself, however, has expressed his frustration over the finale. During a panel event in 2017, he said: “I sometimes think we really shouldn’t have even done it… There was a lot of pressure on us at that time to do one big last show, but big is always bad in comedy.”