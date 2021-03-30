Jerry Seinfeld Lists Sprawling Colorado Estate for $14.95 Million

Joyce Chen
·2 min read
Jerry Seinfeld and his wife, Jessica Seinfeld, are ready to bid adieu to their longtime Colorado retreat. The couple recently listed the impressive 27-acre estate for $14.95 million, a substantial bump up from the $7.55 million they paid for it in 2007. It’s the second time the 12,300-square-foot estate has hit the market; the pair initially listed it for $18.3 million in 2011, but ultimately took it back off the market after a few months when they decided they weren’t ready to sell just yet.

The modern farmhouse-style home comprises 11 bedrooms and 11 full and two half bathrooms, and boasts a cozy blend of wood and stone finishes. The double-height living room features an eye-catching wall of floor-to-ceiling windows with unobstructed views of the Wilson Range mountains, as well as a grand stone fireplace that dominates much of another wall. The kitchen is updated, with wood countertops, top-of-the-line appliances, and two adjacent dining areas, one of which is nestled into a nook lined with windows. A more formal dining area is situated between the living room and kitchen.

Elsewhere in the mansion, there is a wood-paneled library lined with built-in bookshelves; other features include a full gym, a yoga studio, and a four-car garage. The grounds are also impressive, including a private trail system and a creek that cuts through the property. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Seinfelds’ estate is just 10 minutes away from the Telluride Ski Resort, which they and their three children have frequented in recent years.

An adjacent parcel that they purchased in 2008 is also on the market. Measuring roughly 17 acres, the second property boasts a four-bedroom guesthouse, which the family has previously used as a caretaker’s cottage. It is listed for $2.3 million. The couple still maintains homes all around the country, including a Hamptons mansion they bought from Billy Joel for $32 million in 2000.

