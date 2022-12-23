Jerry Seinfeld's beach body is no laughing matter while on vacation in St. Barts

Nobody will be laughing when they catch a glimpse of Jerry Seinfeld’s beach bod.

The comedian's toned physique was on full display as he took a dip in the ocean at Gourverneur beach in St. Barts.

Seinfeld and his wife, Jessica, were clearly enjoying the warm weather during their Caribbean vacation this week.

Even though the 68-year-old chose to cover up in a white T-shirt in the water, once it got wet his abs could be seen peeking through.

Seinfeld splashed around in tropical print swim trunks and sunglasses while his 51-year-old wife looked just as fit, flaunting her toned arms and legs in a bright pink bathing suit.

The couple proved that their more than 20-year marriage is still going strong with a little PDA on the beach.

The "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" star and his wife were photographed wrapping their arms around each other while looking out at the ocean.

The "Seinfeld" alum and Jessica got married in a small ceremony on Christmas Day in 1999.

The couple have three children: Sascha, 22, Julian, 19, and Shepard, 17.

The actor opened up about the secret to their long-lasting marriage to ET back in 2020.

"Well, I'm not in Hollywood, I'm in New York, so I have a little advantage there," he joked. "I always thought that L.A. was very bad for marriage. I think you need good — four seasons is good marriage weather. When it's sunny and warm all the time, that's not good for long relationships, you know? 'Cause it makes you want to venture out. It makes you want to venture out. It's nice out. In New York, you just want to stay home in the winter."

Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica were married in 1999. They have three children together.

Seinfeld also previously told Oprah.com that monogamy comes naturally to him, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

"My personal viewpoint is this: The problem with humans is our heads are just way too big," he said. "And one of the greatest appeals of monogamy is the simplification of the mental process. I don't have any friends who aren't faithful to their wives, but if I did, my main question would be, ‘Who's got time to figure all that out?’ It's just too much work."

"The emotions that have to be disposed of, the values, the ethics... All I see is this gigantic amount of work for a fleeting pleasure," he added. "People should get married because they have finally seen the folly of being single: ‘Oh, this is all just kind of a bad magic trick. I just keep bending over to reach for this wallet on a string. How much longer am I gonna do that?'"