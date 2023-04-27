Jerry Springer, controversial talk show host and former mayor of Cincinnati, dies at 79
Jerry Springer, former daytime talk show host and mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio, has died at 79.
A family spokesperson told TMZ Springer was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago and his health took a turn for the worse this week.
Legendary talk show host Jerry Springer has died at the age of 79.
Jerry Springer, best known for his controversial talk show, “The Jerry Springer Show,” died at his home in Chicago on Thursday, according to a family spokesperson.
Archives: Jerry Springer talks with WLWT about his new talk show
Jerry Springer sat down with WLWT to discuss how his talk show and its contestants are similar to a football game.
Jerry Springer, the daytime TV host whose show featured fist fights and hair pulling, has died. Mr. Springer died Thursday in his Chicago-area home, according to a representative. “He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on,” Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and spokesman for the family, said in a statement.
