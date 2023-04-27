Jerry Springer dies at 79

PureWow

It’s a girl! Today, Bruce Willis’s daughter, Rumer Willis, 34, and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, 28, happily announced that they welcomed their newborn daughter, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis. The couple also shared a first-glimpse photo on both of their Instagram profiles, where baby Louetta can be seen sleeping in her bed. The caption read, “Louetta Isley Thomas Willis [star emoji] You are pure magic. [leaf emoji] Born at home on Tuesday April 18th. You are more than we ever dreamed of.”