Jerry Springer dies at 79
Jerry Springer, the onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured dysfunctional families willing to bare all on daytme TV, died Thursday at 79. (April 27)
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Pope Francis at the Vatican, Italy’s ANSA news agency reported on April 27.
It’s a girl! Today, Bruce Willis’s daughter, Rumer Willis, 34, and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, 28, happily announced that they welcomed their newborn daughter, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis. The couple also shared a first-glimpse photo on both of their Instagram profiles, where baby Louetta can be seen sleeping in her bed. The caption read, “Louetta Isley Thomas Willis [star emoji] You are pure magic. [leaf emoji] Born at home on Tuesday April 18th. You are more than we ever dreamed of.”
The latest monthly decline is positive for the Fed in its battle against inflation, which has continued to fall but remains much higher than the targeted 2%.
"American Idol" contestant Colin Stough blew away judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan when he performed Robyn's "Dancing On My Own."
Sleeping arrangements are a common point of contention on the “Am I The A—hole? Reddit. And sorry for the spoiler alert, but there is always a clear a—hole.
The star was born during World War II.
Drake Bell appears to be in a dark place, after being seen in his car by photographers huffing a substance out of a balloon. Drake Bell Inhaling Nitrous Oxide? The former Nickelodeon star was seen sitting in his car casually scrolling through his phone with one hand and sucking on an inflated balloon with the […]
After Rosie O'Donnell made claims about The View's Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain backed her up.
"I called a friend and said, 'I'm in a weird, dark place. I need to go somewhere and get help.'"
She was glowing. ✨
Jerry Springer, the former Cincinnati news anchor and mayor who came to preside over the controversial and extremely profitable talk show bearing his name, has died. He was 79. Springer died peacefully Thursday at his home in the Chicago suburbs after a brief illness. “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of […]
There’s no easy way of putting this, A Million Little Things faithful: It really looks like Javier “Gary” Mendez Jr. is not long for this world. The character’s imminent death shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone who’s been watching the show this season: In the premiere, James Roday Rodriguez’s character was diagnosed with Stage IV cancer. […]
The couple shared the exciting news of daughter Louetta's arrival on Instagram Tuesday, announcing that their baby girl was born on April 18
The late-night host has some conspiracy theories about the former Fox News star.
Jay Leno is going to die still thinking about the time Natasha Lyonne punked him so bad on The Tonight Show.
The Big Bang Theory alum shared a series of cute photos of 3-week-old daughter Matilda meeting her four-legged friends on Instagram
The pair shared an Instagram Reel of their fun outdoor date
Meghan Trainor, who is pregnant with her second child, shared her first gender reveal on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" — so why not do it again!
Valerie Perrine has a knack for cheating death. At 25, Perrine — best known for playing Miss Teschmacher, girlfriend to Gene Hackman’s Lex Luthor in 1978’s Superman — was working in Las Vegas as a topless dancer in the Lido de Paris revue at the Stardust Hotel. She met a charming guy in the lounge […]