New Jersey acupuncturist charged with sexually assaulting female patient

A New Jersey acupuncturist is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting one of his female clients, authorities announced Saturday.

Dr. Jeng Kuan was arrested earlier this week on one count of second-degree sexual assault and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said in a statement. The charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred at the Prosperity Health Center, which has offices along Route 34 in Matawan.

Kuan serves as the facility’s clinical director, the Shore News Network reported.

The Matawan Police Department launched an investigation alongside the Special Victims Bureau with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office after one of Kuan’s patients claimed he assaulted her during an appointment on Jan. 25, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. Kuan was taken into custody on Thursday, though police did not provide what specific evidence resulted in his arrest.

According to his LinkedIn page, Kuan has worked at Prosperity Health since 2009. He’s also listed as an owner and chiropractor at the facility, which aims “to educate our patients about chiropractic, acupuncture and other natural solutions to common health problems.”

“Our focus is not merely on symptom relief,” he adds. “It is about learning, understanding and taking care of your body to improve your quality of life.”

Kuan was being held at Monmouth County jail as of Saturday afternoon. His next court appearance is slated for Wednesday.