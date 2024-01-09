New Jersey to allow some 17-year-olds to vote in primary elections starting in 2026

Starting in 2026, 17-year-old New Jerseyans will be able to vote in primary elections as long as they turn 18 on or before the general election that follows.

Until then, 17-year-olds can continue to register to vote but must be 18 to cast a ballot.

“With the enactment of the 'New Voter Empowerment Act,' we are energizing our youth and telling them we recognize that their voices are vital in shaping the Garden State’s political landscape for the next generation,” bill sponsor assemblyman Bill Moen Jr. said in a statement.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed the New Voter Empowerment Act last week.

New Jersey will join 19 other states and the District of Columbia in expanding voting rights to 17-year-olds. Delaware and Maryland were the first to enact the policy back in 1972.

This is one of many voting rights reforms enacted during Murphy’s administration. In 2019, Murphy restored voting rights to thousands of people on parole or probation. Since taking office in 2018, Murphy also signed into law measures allowing automatic voter registration, in-person early voting and online voter registration.

The new voting reform is set to come into effect in January 2026.

