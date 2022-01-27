New Jersey authorities searching for missing mother and her two young children

Authorities in northern New Jersey are searching for a missing mother and her two young children, and are urging anyone with information to contact police.

Cheng Hsiao, 39, and her children Ethan, 3, and Ian, 2, were reported missing on Sunday.

It's believed they were last known to be at their home in Montville Township, about 40 miles from New York City, on Saturday, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Authorities believe the mother and children left the home between 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday. The prosecutor's office said "there is concern for their well-being," but did not provide further details when contacted by NBC News on Thursday.

A spokesperson with the office said Hsiao's husband has been cooperating with the investigation. According to NBC New York, he reported his family missing on Sunday.

"Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts or this investigation is encouraged to make contact with Montville Township Police Department Detective Bureau ... or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office," the news release said.

The police department could not immediately be reached for comment.