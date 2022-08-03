New Jersey bail reform needed work. Now, it can help build public safety | Opinion

Public safety has long been a major concern in cities. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, urban communities nationwide have experienced an uptick in violence at record-breaking rates. In Paterson, New Jersey’s third most populous municipality, shootings have occurred at a higher rate compared to the prior six pre-pandemic years. As a lifelong resident and myor of Paterson, public safety for residents remains a top priority. There are several approaches to increasing and maintaining safety and one important measure is effective public policy change. Thus, I applaud the urban mayors and organizations that joined me in supporting A2426/S513, bill sponsors Paterson’s own Speaker Pro Tempore Benjie E. Wimberly and Senator Joseph P. Cryan, the Legislature for passing the legislation and Gov. Phil Murphy for signing the bill into law.

The law amends the New Jersey Criminal Justice Reform Act — better known as the Bail Reform Act — by establishing a rebuttable presumption of pretrial detention for defendants who commit certain firearm offenses under the Graves Act. As we all know, bail reform is a necessary component of ensuring criminal justice and eliminating racial biases in communities. However, unintended consequences have resulted, prior to this new amendment to the law, in which some individuals who commit violent offenses have been released. In efforts to curb shootings, we must fully consider the public safety of our residents by keeping those who are more susceptible to committing violent crimes with guns incarcerated.

One of the most difficult realities of leading an urban municipality is receiving gut-wrenching calls that a shooting has occurred on our watch. It is even more devastating when an innocent bystander becomes a victim of gun violence. Earlier this year in Paterson, an 18-year-old young man with a promising future, Robert Cuadra, was caught in the crossfire of two shooters as he helped his grandmother take groceries into her home. We are living in a state of a public safety emergency; we are all too familiar with residents being gunned down due to situations that have nothing to do with them. No one should be subject to violence, especially those who are simply completing everyday tasks and leading a law-abiding life. While consoling the families of victims is a part of my job, I can only imagine how they must feel. As I continue to plan and address public safety in Paterson by executing every means to public safety for our citizens, one of our most important options in affecting change remains: public policy.

Again, I applaud all of the great partners statewide who joined me in solidarity to push for this bill and our leadership in Trenton for making this legislation law. A proven tactic to reduce gun violence is keeping perpetrators caught with guns incarcerated and off the streets. It is my hope that this new amendment to the bail reform law will combat gun violence and improve the overall public safety of not only the city of Paterson but all our urban hubs, which will ultimately make for a stronger and safer New Jersey.

Andre Sayegh is mayor of Paterson.

