New Jersey to become a world leader in artificial intelligence

There are plans to turn the Garden State into a global leader in artificial intelligence.

This week, Gov. Phil Murphy and Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber announced plans to establish a hub for artificial intelligence activity at Princeton University.

The hub is expected to bring jobs and economic development while advancing New Jersey’s leadership in AI. The plan is to innovate and promote a fast and responsible development of artificial intelligence.

“There’s no better place in the nation to build a nexus for AI development than in the heart of New Jersey at Princeton University,” Murphy said in a statement. “They (AI industry leaders) will help generate economic activity and good-paying jobs in communities across our state."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced plans to create an artificial intelligence hub at Princeton.

The tech enterprise, which involves the collaboration of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), expects to bring start-up companies, AI researchers and industry leaders to New Jersey to accelerate the development of AI.

The initiative will also work in collaboration with other universities, community colleges and vocational schools in the state.

For NJEDA CEO Tim Sullivan, this is a “declaration of New Jersey's ambition to be a leader in shaping and harnessing the power of AI to drive innovation and long-term job creation.”

While fast tech development is a priority for this new project, ethics were not left behind as New Jersey also expects to promote the ethical use of AI toward positive social change.

More: Nude photos, created via artificial intelligence, circulate through New Jersey high school

New Jersey has an artificial intelligence task force, which is responsible for analyzing the potential social impacts and risks that come with artificial intelligence. The task force is also responsible for educating the state’s workforce and offering recommendations to authorities.

On April 11, there will be a conference where scholars, tech industry and government leaders will convene to discuss the most pressing AI issues today. The conference is slated to take place at Princeton, which has been studying AI-related policies and ethics since at least 2017.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJ partnering with Princeton University to turn the state into AI hub