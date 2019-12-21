New Jersey becomes third state to ban discrimination based on hair

In December last year, a white referee forced a New Jersey high school student to to sign the CROWN act into law, followed by New York. According to the act's website, it's been introduced in 12 other states in the eastern part of the United States.

"While natural hair might seem like an irrelevant front in the never-ending battle against discrimination, we know that hair discrimination is too often used as a proxy for racism in ways that directly impact the success of people of color in schools, courtrooms, and board rooms," said Amol Sinha, executive director of ACLU-NJ. "Adding hair discrimination to the protections offered in the Law Against Discrimination is an influential recognition of the myriad ways that racism expresses itself and provides people with a powerful tool to combat it."

