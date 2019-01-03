New Jersey boy, 11, died from allergic reaction after smelling fish cooking, authorities believe

An 11-year-old Piscatawy boy died in Brooklyn, New York, Tuesday after authorities believe was an allergic reaction to seafood that was being cooked at the time, according to ABC News.

PISCATAWAY - An 11-year-old New Jersey boy died in Brooklyn Tuesday after what authorities believe was an allergic reaction to seafood that was being cooked at the time, according to ABC News.

The Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death for Cameron Jean-Pierre, who was found unconscious and unresponsive around 7:30 p.m on East 82nd Street in Canarsie, the report said.

Police said the child had some type of reaction to the seafood as the family prepared dinner, according to the report.

The American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology recommends people with fish allergies stay out of areas where it is being cooked because proteins can be released into the air during cooking.

The boy's mother, Jody Pottingr, told ABC News that Jean-Pierre was asthmatic and kept a nebulizer with him at all times. She said the family moved from Brooklyn to Piscataway two years ago, but that the boy was visiting his grandparents for the holidays, the news report said.

Jean-Pierre was a sixth-grader at Theodore Schor Middle School, a spokesperson for the Piscataway School District said.

“Our entire school community is deeply saddened by the loss of Cameron and we express our heartfelt sympathy to his family and friends,” Teresa M. Rafferty, Superintendent of Piscataway Schools, said in a statement. “He was a good student and a positive and happy presence in the classroom. Our crisis management procedures and counselors are in place to help our students through this tragedy. We will continue to offer our support to the family in whatever way we can.”

Pottingr told ABC News that the boy went to her mother's house to to wish her a happy New Year. He went back to 82nd Street, where his dad's mom and the aunt were cooking what they call in the Caribbean household salt fish, she said.

"They thought that he left, because when his dad left, they thought he left with his dad," Pottingr told ABC News. "I guess they forgot something at the house and went back, and he went in the house and then he inhaled the fish. When he inhaled the fish, I guess that triggered off an asthma attack, and he couldn't breathe. His lungs tightened up, and his dad attempted to give him the nebulizer machine."



The boy was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



The investigation is ongoing.

