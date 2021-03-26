N.J. to Lower Vaccine Eligibility Age to 55 Starting April 5

Elise Young
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- New Jersey will expand Covid-19 vaccination access to people 55 and over, those with intellectual and developmental abilities and higher-education workers on April 5, according to Governor Phil Murphy’s office.

The expanded group will include the press, spokeswoman Alyana Alfaro said on Twitter.

Murphy, a first-term Democrat, has scheduled an 11 a.m. appearance to announce the wider vaccine pool. He joins governors across the country that are expanding eligibility as vaccine supply increases.

New Jerseyans 65 and older are currently eligible for the vaccine. As of March 26, the state had administered 3.8 million doses, enough for 22.2% of the population, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo lowered the age of eligibility for his residents to 50 this week. Connecticut is lowering its age to 16.

(Updates with other state moves in last paragraph)

