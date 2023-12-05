Jersey Cash 5 jackpot worth $712,320 won in Bergen and Hudson counties

Two tickets sold in Bergen and Hudson counties for Monday's Jersey Cash 5 drawing hit the five winning numbers to split the $712,320 jackpot, the New Jersey Lottery announced.

The tickets, each worth $356,160, were sold at:

Manor Sweet Shoppe on Jackson Avenue in Rutherford

Convenience Express on River Road in North Bergen

Each retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus from the New Jersey Lottery for selling the winning tickets.

The Jersey Cash 5 numbers drawn on Monday, Nov. 4 were: 05, 06, 18, 23 and 42. The XTRA was 02.

Jersey Cash 5 is a daily lottery draw game from the New Jersey Lottery. Players pick five numbers between 1 and 45 and can add the Xtra for a chance to increase non-jackpot prizes by up to five times. Drawings are held seven days a week at 10:57 p.m.

Beware: No, a lottery jackpot winner isn't giving you money. How to spot a scammer

Gambling too much? You can get help by calling 800-GAMBLER or clicking on www.800gambler.org

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: $712,320 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot won in Bergen and Hudson counties