Jersey City shooting: Gunmen target Jewish market in deadly attack, officials say

Two shooting suspects targeted a kosher supermarket in a deadly attack that left four people dead in Jersey City, New Jersey, following a deadly standoff with police, officials said.

The suspects reportedly killed a police detective and three civilians during the shoot-out, which appeared to start at a local cemetery and later ended at the JC Kosher Supermarket. Jersey City Police Chief Michael Kelly noted on Tuesday that investigations remained ongoing and facts were subject to change, but that officials had “no inkling on motive” as of yet.

However, a source told the New York Times on Wednesday morning that officials found anti-semitic posts online published by one of the suspects, and "investigators believe the attack was motivated by those sentiments".

Mayor Steve Fulop confirmed the grocery store – a “gathering place” for the local Orthodox Jewish community – was targeted in a tweet, writing: “Last night after extensive review of our CCTV system it has now become clear from the cameras that these two individuals targeted the Kosher grocery location”.

“I’m Jewish and proud to live in a community like #JerseyCity that has always welcomed everyone”, he added. “Hate and anti-semitism have never had a place here in JC and will never have a place in our city.”

Though the mayor said there were no “credible further threats” to the community at this time, he added that residents may see an increased police presence in the days and weeks ahead, citing an “excess of caution”.

Five people killed in the shooting – including the two suspects – were found inside of the grocery store, while the police detective was shot and killed near the cemetery, according to the police chief.

The suspects drove a stolen U-haul van to the grocery store before storming inside the market and engaging nearby police who responded to emergency calls, officials said.

Witnesses described countless rounds of shots being fired during the shoot-out, which lasted from around 12:30pm to approximately 2:00pm and included at least three locations.

The police detective killed in Tuesday’s attack was Joseph Seals, a father of five and 15-year veteran of the department.

He was tasked to the police department’s Cease Fire Unit, which focused on the state’s anti-violence efforts and removing dangerous weapons off the streets. The details of his death were not immediately clear.

“I just know he came upon bad guys and I’m not sure how he got there just yet”, the police chief said.

At least two other officers were injured in the shooting and later released from the hospital in stable condition.

“We’d all give anything to have Det. Seals back and the other people who passed away today”, James Shea, Jersey City’s public safety director, said in a statement.

“But there is no question the Jersey City Police Department did what they were supposed to do to protect that neighbourhood.”

The mayor also described Mr Seals as “one of our best officers” in a Facebook post, adding that the detective had removed more illegal guns from the streets than any other officer.

