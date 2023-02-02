A New Jersey company is expanding manufacturing to Pineville, creating over 50 jobs

Furnace supplier Elnik Systems is moving to Pineville and bringing dozens of jobs to the Charlotte area.

Elnik Systems will manufacture equipment and train employees at the new Pineville facility, the Mecklenburg County Office of Economic Development said Thursday. Elnik Systems is headquartered in Cedar Grove, N.J.

The company is going into the Carolina Logistics Park. Construction has begun on the 202,000-square-foot facility on Carolina Logistics Lane, of which Elnik will lease 56,771 square feet, according to the county office. Elnik is expected to be operational in early summer.

The move creates 55 jobs with an average annual salary of $63,636.

Mecklenburg County offers a business-friendly environment and skilled labor force, Elnik Systems president Stefan Joens said in a statement. “We are positioning the company for strong growth and the right location is a major part of that strategy,” he said.

Elnik Systems was approved for a three-year Business Investment Program Grant not to exceed $24,670, according to the county office.

About Elnik Systems

Elnik Systems is a privately held, family-owned business.

The company started in Germany in 1969, moving operations to New Jersey 30 years later.

In 2017, Elnik opened its first European parts and services facility in Germany, according to a brochure on the company’s website.

The North Carolina facility will expand the company’s production and manufacturing. And the company is already planning to support area STEM programs, technical schools and universities by offering process engineering and metallurgy training and education.

Elnik has over 30 employees companywide, according to the company website.

Elnik Systems did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.