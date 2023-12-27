New Jersey Conservation Foundation buys cranberry acreage

SOUTHAMPTON - A conservation group has bought part of a cranberry farm here to preserve more than 180 acres of environmentally sensitive land.

New Jersey Conservation Foundation said it paid about $270,000 for the property on Ongs Hat Road.

The site, in agricultural use for more than 90 years, will be preserved permanently to protect water quality and wetland habitat, the foundation said in a statement.

Nanticoke Lenape Nation plans center An Indigenous group acquires a preserve in South Jersey:

The land is within the headwaters of the Rancocas Creek's south branch, which supplies water to a reservoir at the site.

The purchase also will expand recreational opportunities in the area, the statement said.

Preserved farmland has scenic neighbors

The land is across from the 170-acre Evert Trail Preserve, and adjacent to Brendan Byrne State Forest. It adjoins Blueberry Acres, a 205-acre preserved property.

The foundation will partner with the Pinelands Preservation Alliance to manage the land and host outdoor programs.

The public will be offered guided trips "so they can see the incredible beauty of the Pinelands while having a little fun,” said Jaclyn Rhoads, a PPA representative.

Approximately 98 percent of the site is wetlands. The rest is upland forest.

The New Jersey Conservation Foundation has purchased more than 180 acres of a cranberry farm in Southampton.

The land provides habitat for species that included the Pine Barrens bluet, red-headed woodpecker, bald eagle and timber rattlesnake.

It was owned since 1933 by four generations of the Mehler family and was managed by their Rancocas Cranberry Co.

Craig Mehler, the company’s president, will keep 33 acres that include active cranberry bogs, the statement said.

Mehler's father in 1979 secured from Burlington County one of the first land conservation agreements in the state to protect the land from development.

"I’m happy to continue the legacy and see that my grandmother’s and my father’s hopes to protect the land in perpetuity are realized,” Mehler said in the statement.

The 1979 agreement "was not as restrictive as current easements and still allowed more intensive use," observed Bill Lynch, a Foundation representative. "Our public purchase also allows for public access and habitat restoration."

The purchase is being financed by state and federal dollars, as well as charitable funds.

The nonprofit foundation since 1960 has preserved more than 140,000 acres of open space, farmland and parks.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

