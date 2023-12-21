New Jersey cop acquitted on all charges after beating man with flashlight

A Paterson, N.J. police officer who struck a suspect 14 times with a flashlight and then kneed him in the head was acquitted Thursday on all charges.

Spencer Finch had been accused of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, perjury, falsification of public records and official misconduct. A jury found him not guilty on all five counts, NJ.com reported.

“Spencer Finch saved lives that day,” Finch’s defense attorney, Eric Kleiner, told the outlet. “He was the hero. They charged the hero as the defendant. And they made the criminal the victim.”

Finch and his partner, Edwin Martinez, responded to a domestic violence call in Paterson on May 26, 2021, after a woman had 911 claiming the father of her two children had sent her threatening texts.

The officers arrived to find the suspect, Brandon Cosby, pacing in a hallway outside the woman’s apartment, according to surveillance video. Finch entered the apartment to talk with the woman, while Martinez stayed with Cosby outside.

Shortly afterward, Finch walked out of the apartment and almost immediately slapped Cosby.

In his official report, Finch wrote that he told Cosby he was under arrest for making terroristic threats. But under questioning at trial, he admitted that he never did. Instead, Finch claimed that Cosby had his fists clenched and was ready to fight, so he made the first move.

The men then wrestled, and Finch struck Cosby with his flashlight 14 times. Finch also admitted at trial that the flashlight was larger than allowed under Paterson Police Department rules, but he carried it anyway because it was more effective.

After Cosby was finally handcuffed, Finch kneed him in the face, according to video shown at trial. On the stand, Finch claimed Cosby was about to headbutt him, so he acted in self-defense.

Cosby was initially charged with making terroristic threats, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer. Those charges were later dropped.

Finch also faces a separate case, which has not yet reached trial. He was charged with official misconduct, aggravated assault and tampering with public records in connection with a December 2018 incident in which he was accused of attacking a robbery suspect.