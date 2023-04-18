Jersey could get faster internet mobile services with 5G rollout

People in Jersey could be provided with faster internet services on their mobile phones.

Jersey's telecommunications watchdog said it wanted local providers to receive permission to provide 5G to islanders.

Jersey Competition Regulatory Authority has written to the regulator Ofcom to ask for Jersey's telephone providers to be given the required licences.

Tim Ringsdore, CEO of the authority, said 5G services were a "priority".

5G networks offer faster speeds than previous generations of the technology.

If Jersey's telecommunications providers JT and Sure receive the necessary licences, they would be able to carry out the network upgrades needed to launch 5G in the island.

Mr Ringmore said: "In the last few months, we've engaged extensively with government, industry, and other key stakeholders to ensure our approach is not only the right one for islanders, but also aligns with the expectations of Ofcom, which is responsible for issuing licences for local spectrum."

