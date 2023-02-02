Sayreville Borough Council

A New Jersey councilmember was found fatally shot in her car Wednesday evening, an incident police are investigating as a homicide.

Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was a Republican member of Sayreville Borough Council. She was elected to the position in 2021 and was expected to serve a three-year term.

Police in the central New Jersey town responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting at 7:22 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, they found Dwumfour in her car with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide, the Middlesex County prosecutor’s office said Thursday.

Sayreville Police Chief Daniel Plumacker expressed his condolences to Dwumfour's family in a statement. "As the Public Safety Liaison, Councilwoman Dwumfour was a valued partner of the police department and dedicated to serving the Sayreville community," Plumacker said.

I am stunned by the news of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour’s murder last evening in an act of gun violence. I send my condolences to her family and friends, and the entire Sayreville community. I urge anyone with information to contact Sayreville local law enforcement. 02:21 PM - 02 Feb 2023

In a tweet, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he was "stunned by the news," and asked anyone with information on Dwumfour's death to come forward.

"Her career of public service was just beginning, and by all accounts she had already built a reputation as a committed member of the Borough Council who took her responsibility with the utmost diligence and seriousness," Murphy said.

In a statement to NJ.com, Sayreville Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick said Dwumfour "was a dedicated member of our borough council who was truly committed to serve our residents."

“The fact she was taken from us by this despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying," Kilpatrick said.

“Beyond her dedication to the community, I can share that she was a woman of deep faith and worked hard to integrate her strong Christian beliefs into her daily life as a person and community leader," Kilpatrick continued. "On a personal note, I can’t adequately express my feelings of sorrow at the loss of a friend.”

Dwumfour worked as a business analyst, according to her LinkedIn profile. She graduated from William Paterson University in 2017 with a degree in women's studies.

In a statement for her 2021 campaign on the Sayreville GOP website, Dwumfour said she was "fully dedicated to building a better, stronger Sayreville."

"Like you, Sayreville is my home," she wrote. "I love and cherish this town and it is my desire to help improve the lives of its residents."