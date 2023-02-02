New Jersey councilwoman found fatally shot in crashed car near townhouse, police say

A republican councilwoman was found fatally shot in a vehicle outside her New Jersey home Wednesday night following what authorities believe was a planned attack.

Eunice Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman serving her first term in Sayreville, was found dead in her white Nissan SUV after it crashed outside her townhouse off Points of Wood Drive, according to WABC. Authorities said they received reports of a shooting at 7:22 p.m. in Parlin, an unincorporated area of Sayreville, where they discovered Dwumfour had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not yet provided any information on a suspect or suspects, but investigators believe Dwumfour was the intended target of a planned attack.

Authorities have asked anyone with information in the case to come forward. Several witnesses told RLS they watched a person believed to be the gunman flee toward the Garden State Parkway.

As of Thursday afternoon, no arrests have been announced in connection with the deadly violence.

Dwumfour was elected to the Sayreville Borough Council for a three-year term in 2021. According to her LinkedIn page, Dwumfour was also a certified business analyst as well as a part-time EMT. She also served as the Director of Churches for the Nigerian-based Champions Royal Assembly.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy condemned the gun violence and said he was “stunned by the news of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour’s murder.”

“Her career of public service was just beginning, and by all accounts she had already built a reputation as a committed member of the Borough Council who took her responsibility with the utmost diligence and seriousness,” Murphy said in a statement.

“I send my condolences to Councilwoman Dwumfour’s family and friends, her governing body colleagues, and the entire Sayreville community.”