New Jersey county executive candidate tested at twice the legal limit in 2019 DUI arrest

Craig Guy, the presumptive next Hudson County executive, tested at nearly twice the legal limit for alcohol when he was arrested for DUI on Halloween night in 2019, according to a report released by State Police Wednesday.

Guy, a retired Jersey City cop who is the chief of staff to retiring Hudson County executive Tom DeGise, was driving a county-issued SUV, according to the report and dashcam video of the traffic stop in the outer northbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike, just south of Exit 13A. POLITICO obtained the video through an Open Public Records Act request.

Guy is unopposed in next week's election to succeed the retiring executive DeGise, meaning he will most likely take broad control of Hudson County's government.

Guy, the report said, admitted consuming two beers that night at the White Star Bar in Jersey City. But his breath test registered a blood alcohol level of 0.14 percent. The legal limit is 0.08 percent.

Two years later, in October 2021, Guy was found not guilty by an Elizabeth municipal court judge because the trooper did not show up to the trial, which had been delayed by Covid-19. Guy had hired an expert and planned to challenge the accuracy of the breath test results.

"The State Police video released today shows the same facts that were presented in 2019, which led the court to find Craig not guilty," spokesperson Phil Swibinski said in a statement.

"It's unfortunate that this story is being dragged back up again just days before the election, and it would be highly irresponsible to demean the character of one of New Jersey's most dedicated public servants, a devoted father and grandfather and a retired law enforcement officer because of a case where he was found not guilty," he added. "Craig will not allow this kind of negativity to deter him from continuing to serve the people of Hudson County as their next County Executive."

Colon’s report states that he pulled Guy over for failure to maintain lane and “swerving erratically” and then noticed “the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the vehicle.”

“I observed Mr. Guy(‘s) eyes to be bloodshot and red with drooping eyelids during the interaction,” Colon wrote.

Guy’s field sobriety test, which took place on the shoulder in front of the black Ford Explorer he was driving, is not visible in the video. According to Colon’s report, Guy was unable to perform the one-leg standing test — in an accompanying questionnaire, Guy said he had an injury to his hip and back that caused him trouble walking and standing — and displayed six out of six hits on the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus Test.

Gilbert Snowden, the expert hired by Guy to testify at his trial, wrote in his report that there were several flaws in the trooper’s administration of the field sobriety test.

“It is my understanding that Mr. Guy has back, hip and inner ear problems in which tubes were placed recently due to dizziness and discomfort,” Snowden wrote.

Snowden also said that Guy had a “mints/Halls throat lozenge” in his mouth within 20 minutes of taking the breath test, even though the state trooper had claimed to have observed Guy for over 20 minutes before it was administered. “It is my opinion that the breath tests are not conclusive enough to sustain a per se violation under [New Jersey’s DUI law].”

The video’s audio quality is poor, with noise from trucks on the busy roadway and static obscuring most of what Guy says. Colon and other troopers who showed up to the stop were not wearing body cameras, which were not mandated in 2019.

“The reason I stopped you is you’re swerving all over the road, one. Two, the speed limit is 55, you’re going 80,” the trooper, identified as M.A. Colon, said shortly after pulling Guy over. according to the video.

According to the recording, Guy did not have his driver’s license on him.

“It’s not looking good for you right now,” Colon told Guy. Shortly after that, Guy said something inaudible to Colon, who responded “you better start (inaudible) for me right now. Who do you know?” After Guy said something inaudible, Colon responded “I don’t know who that is.”

Guy could be heard complaining that he had a “bad hip,” and the officer responded that he was taking that into consideration during the test.

Eventually, the officer placed Guy in handcuffs. After that, Colon walked a visibly upset Guy to the front of his cruiser and told him “You didn’t give me much choice.”

Guy responded “only because … alright. You’re not going to listen.” After that, Colon told Guy "You have no credentials. You have no ID on you. What do you want me to do? You cannot substantiate the fact …”

Guy responded: “If I could give you — if the chief of police of Jersey City — of credentials.”

Swibinski explained that Guy raised the police chief because he'd been asked for names of anyone who could verify his identity since he forgot his wallet and didn't have his license.

In a second video in which Colon is driving Guy to the police station, Guy says something mostly inaudible to the trooper, though it sounds like he said the word “courtesy.”

“Sir, I — No, I’m on camera, sir,” Colon responded.

Swibinski said that Guy was asking if his car would need to be impounded or if it could be driven by a friend. The car was impounded, he said.

Reached for by phone in September, Richard Obuch, the judge who acquitted Guy, said he did not talk to reporters.

Guy’s campaign and the New Jersey State Police had not responded to questions as of Wednesday afternoon.

Guy, 65, is a major player in the Democratic Party that has dominated Hudson County for a century. He easily won the primary for county executive in June, all but ensuring he’ll win the general election next week. Republicans did not field a challenger to run against him.

This was not Guy’s first arrest. In 1988, Guy, then a Jersey City police sergeant who headed a squad in the narcotics unit, was arrested and charged with official misconduct over allegations that he took part in a drug distribution network allegedly led by a North Bergen man named Dominick “Junior” Auriemma. However, the charge was eventually dropped and expunged. Guy’s attorney told a newspaper in 1990 that the case against him was brought about from confusion over a term he used on a wiretap, and a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office at the time said Guy had been cleared of wrongdoing.