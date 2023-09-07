New Jersey couple arrested in I-68 traffic stop

Sep. 7—CUMBERLAND — A police dog that detected suspected fentanyl and other drugs resulted in the early morning arrest Thursday of a New Jersey couple during a traffic stop on Interstate 68 near Cumberland, the Allegany County Sheriff's Office said.

The 1:30 a.m. stop was made after a patrolling deputy reportedly observed indications of criminal activity, prompting the scan of the suspect vehicle by K-9 Udo, who alerted to the odor of narcotics, police said.

Police reportedly discovered a large amount of fentanyl packaged in a manner consistent with distribution. Preliminary testing of the substance indicated mixture with xylazone known as "Tranq."

Taken into custody were Sean C. Donaghy, 28, of Bridgeton, and Christine E. Kramer, 27, of Thorofare, on charges of possession of narcotics with intent to distribute and related drug possession offenses.

A district court commissioner ordered Donaghy and Kramer jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending review by a judge.