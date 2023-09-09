New Jersey dating coach for men sentenced to 4 years for Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

A New Jersey dating coach for men was sentenced to four years in prison for his participation in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Patrick Alonzo Stedman of Haddonfield, New Jersey, was convicted of felony obstruction of an official proceeding plus four misdemeanors in June. Before his Friday sentencing, Stedman asked for prayers on the social media platform X.

“Please pray for me, and most especially for my family,” he wrote alongside a photo of his wife and two children — all draped in red, white and blue.

On Friday, Stedman confirmed he was headed to prison and being forced to pay $22,000 in fines and restitution.

The 35-year-old MAGA loyalist spent more than 40 minutes inside the Capitol when the building was stormed by Donald Trump supporters upset their candidate lost the 2020 presidential election, according to prosecutors. He boasted that they had “stormed the Capitol” on social media while in the middle of committing his Jan. 6 crimes.

“NOW WE FIGHT!” Stedman wrote in another post.

A website launched by Stedman to raise $200,000 for his legal defense said his daughter is not yet 3 years old. His son was born in November.

“Our savings have been depleted as a result of legal expenses,” Stedman wrote on that page.

But according to his blog, freedom and money aren’t the only things his devotion to Donald Trump has cost him. He claims only two of the 200 people he considered his friends kept in contact with him after the 2016 election. And things got worse following his 2021 arrest.

“Classmates and family members informed the FBI on me,” he wrote. “I was disinvited from family gatherings. My father and I were kicked out of the wine group he founded 40 years ago.”

Stedman could have been sentenced to 20 years for his felony conviction, however prosecutors recommended a 78-month stretch.

Those who wish to support Stedman can purchase his “masterclass” in dating for the low, low price of $690. On his website, he calls himself a former “social outcast” who overcame “feelings of powerlessness towards women” as well as “low confidence and self-worth.”