New Jersey driver arrested in high-speed, I-68 police chase

Apr. 11—CUMBERLAND — A high-speed chase on Interstate 68 that began in the Rocky Gap area Monday afternoon ended a short time later when police blocked the fleeing vehicle in traffic and took the driver into custody without further incident, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

Sabre F. Taylor, 23, of Newark, New Jersey, was arrested on misdemeanor criminal charges of obstructing and hindering and resisting arrest in addition to more than a dozen traffic violations, including driving without a license and reckless driving.

Taylor, who police said is on probation in New Jersey for firearms-related charges, was released later in the day upon posting $2,000 bond set by a district court commissioner.

The incident began at about 2:30 p.m. in the area of the 58-mile marker and extended into the city limits before the arrest was made by deputies in the area of the 41-mile marker on Haystack Mountain.