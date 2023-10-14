Jersey Durrell trust helps release 18 pygmy hogs in Indian reserve

Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust has helped release 18 critically endangered pygmy hogs into a national park in India.

Since 2020, the Jersey trust, has helped reintroduce 54 of the animals into the Manas National Park.

The project is part of the Pygmy Hog Conservation Programme, which in total has released 170 hogs into the area.

Dr Lesley Dickie, CEO of Durrell, said the species was "among the world's most elusive creatures".

She said: "Anyone who catches a glimpse of the pygmy hogs can't fail to appreciate their charm.

"But more than that, they're an important species for their original habitats and we're delighted to see their numbers going from strength-to-strength."

The programme is in partnership with the IUCN/SSC Wild Pig Specialist Group, Assam Forest Department, Ministry of Environment and Forests, Government of India, and Ecosystems-India and Aaranyak.

Experts said the pygmy hog was the world's smallest and rarest wild pig, and expanding human populations, agriculture and uncontrolled harvesting had caused numbers to decline.

