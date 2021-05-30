Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 3.1% Yield

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Jersey Electricity's shares before the 3rd of June in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 25th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.072 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.17 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Jersey Electricity has a trailing yield of 3.1% on the current share price of £5.4. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Jersey Electricity has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Jersey Electricity is paying out an acceptable 54% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 35% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Jersey Electricity earnings per share are up 2.2% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Jersey Electricity has delivered 5.1% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Jersey Electricity? While earnings per share growth has been modest, Jersey Electricity's dividend payouts are around an average level; without a sharp change in earnings we feel that the dividend is likely somewhat sustainable. Pleasingly the company paid out a conservatively low percentage of its free cash flow. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Jersey Electricity from a dividend perspective.

While it's tempting to invest in Jersey Electricity for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Jersey Electricity and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

