Jersey Electricity to use Ronez shed for solar array

A small scale solar grid will be built at St John

A power company in Jersey has agreed a deal with a building supplies firm to install a small-scale solar grid.

Jersey Electricity (JE) said work was under way to convert the roof of Ronez's bagging shed at St John with an array of solar panels.

JE said the site was expected to generate 80,000 kWh of electricity each year - enough to power 100 electric vehicles.

The electricity will be exported to the main grid under a 25-year deal.

Chris Ambler, JE's chief executive, said small-scale renewable energy projects would help diversify the island's electricity supplies.

"It is a significant development in the use of newer, higher-yielding solar technology which is opening up new possibilities on smaller roofs," he said.

Ronez managing director Mike Osborne said: "As a business we are significant users of energy, so meeting any of our electricity demand from locally-generated renewable energy is a step in the right direction."

The grid is expected to be operational by the end of the year.

Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.