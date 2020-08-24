New Jersey family fighting for return of fisherman jailed in British Virgin Islands

Fisherman Michael Foy has traveled the world fishing the oceans from New Jersey to Hawaii, to South Africa and the Caribbean. However, he is being held in a jail cell in Her Majesty's Prison on Tortola, the largest of the British Virgin Islands.

His family is now scrambling to free him, including asking the U.S. government and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for help, reports the Asbury Park Press, which is a part of the USA TODAY Network.

His family said the jail's conditions are "deplorable," from what they've gathered from Foy through phone calls.

"He has rats and cockroaches in his cell, so you can imagine many nights he goes without much sleep," said his sister Kimberly Foy Kelly, of Barnegat Light and Burlington.

Mike Foy in front of his commercial fishing vessel Rebel Lady. Foy, who is from the Jersey Shore, is in jail in the British Virgin Islands while his family is fighting for his release.

According to the British Virgin Islands Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, on June 8, Foy, 60, of Stafford Township, was caught in territorial waters near Peter Island and Norman Island by Her Majesty’s Customs.

Foy was the captain of the commercial fishing vessel Rebel Lady, which was carrying 7,000 pounds of fish.

Also on board were Indonesian nationals, who could not speak English and were holders of C-11 transit visas, which are only applicable to persons working on a fishing vessel.

British Virgin Islands authorities said in the statement that Foy admitted to customs officers that he was the captain of the vessel and claimed that he received permission to enter the British overseas territory.

Investigations by the police found, however, that permission was sought and denied by the chief immigration officer as the borders of the territory were closed as part of the territory’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the statement.

Kelly said authorities asked her brother to follow them into port. Once at the dock, he was taken into custody and his boat was seized.

In the days that followed, Foy's family and lawyers said island authorities seized Foy's catch of tuna and swordfish — with an estimated worth of $56,000. According to Kelly, the fish was removed from the boat by British Virgin Islands authorities and sold at the market.

Foy was charged with illegal entry, unregistered and unlicensed fishing, and failure to arrive at a customs port, British Virgin Islands authorities said in the statement.

His bail was denied on the basis that he has no connection or legal status to the territory, according to a statement from the Britsh Virgin Island authorities.

He faces a $511,000 fine and seizure of his vessel, which is outfitted for longline fishing — a technique of floating hundreds of yards of fishing line with baited hooks, his attorneys said.

Electronic monitoring defense

But Foy's attorney says they have a strong defense witness to counter the claims: the U.S. government.

According to his family and lawyers, Foy was taking his four Indonesian crew members to the British Virgin Islands to get their passports stamped in order to legally return to U.S. land when he was arrested.

The Indonesian crew members must have their passports stamped every 29 days. Foy has been clearing the men through Tortola for the last year and, most recently, on April 27 without incident, Kelly said.

Andrew Minkiewicz, a Washington-based lawyer who specializes in maritime and fisheries law, said the Rebel Lady is electronically monitored via satellite tracking by the U.S. government. That tracking, he says, proves Foy never entered island waters as British Virgin Islands officials allege.

"The satellite tracking system sends a position every hour. Tortola claims he was elsewhere, which is not possible. He was six miles offshore when they claim he was 1½ miles," Minkiewicz said.

Six miles would place Foy outside of British Virgin Island’s three-mile territorial jurisdiction, he added.

Mike Foy with his granddaughter Syndey in 2019. Foy, who is from the Jersey Shore, is in jail in the British Virgin Islands on illegal fishing charges while his family is fighting for his release.

Minkiewicz said Foy called his agent at Tortola to clear customs and was told to wait offshore. As he was drifting offshore he was approached by British Virgin Islands customs officials who brought him to port.

"He wasn't aware he was under arrest. He didn't find that out until he got to port," Minkiewicz said.

Foy was first charged with illegal entry. Then, Minkiewicz said, British Virgin Islands authorities hit him with the additional illegal fishing charge and failure to come to a customs port.

Minkiewicz said BVI authorities claim Foy caught his fish in their waters illegally but their defense is he caught them off the coast of Puerto Rico.

He said every longline vessel also must have a camera and video sensor to demonstrate when the gear is put in the water. All of this is part of the U.S. process of managing fisheries.

They are trying to get Secretary of State Pompeo to enforce the Fishermen’s Protective Act, which directs that office to take steps to protect a U.S. vessel and its crew if they are illegally seized by a foreign government.

In order for that to apply though, the charges have to be something that is not recognized by the U.S. as against the law.

"We would say being seized while drifting outside of territorial waters would constitute use of the act," Minkiewicz said.

Under the act, any U.S. vessel taken by a foreign government not at war with the U.S. shall be reimbursed by the federal government for the amount of the fine.

According to the act, after the secretary of state has secured the release of the vessel and reimbursed its owner, he is then allowed to take such action that he deems appropriate to make and collect claims from the foreign country for the amount reimbursed.

If the vessel that is seized is a commercial fishing vessel, the secretary of state is authorized to reimburse the owner for the fair market value of any catch that was spoiled as a result of the seizure.

Minkiewicz said they contacted Pompeo in mid-June and were contacted back by his staff, which informed him they'd look at the case. Pompeo though has not taken any action.

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said they have seen media reports of a U.S. citizen detained in the British Virgin Islands but for privacy issues have declined to speak about the case. The spokesperson issued the following statement:

"We generally do not share information with the media about private U.S. citizens absent their written consent. One of the most important tasks of the Department of State and U.S. embassies and consulates abroad is to provide assistance to U.S. citizens who are incarcerated or detained abroad. Whenever a U.S. citizen is detained overseas, the Department works to provide all appropriate consular assistance."

U.S Sens. Corey Booker and Bob Menendez, and Rep. Andy Kim, all New Jersey Democrats, have written British Virgin Islands Deputy Gov. David Archer Jr. saying that they expected a fair trial.

In the letter, the lawmakers told Archer Jr. they "will continue to closely follow Mr. Foy’s case and expect him to be treated appropriately under safe and sanitary conditions. Mr. Foy should be treated fairly, and we support a fair legal process without delay."

Foy is also represented by Paul Edward, an attorney in Tortola. Edwards said Foy has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Their next step is to appeal the bail denial at a hearing on July 29. Foy's trial is scheduled for Sept. 9.

While Foy sits in jail, his four Indonesian crew members, some of whom have been with him for 15 years, are sitting in port and barred from leaving the boat, his attornies said.

World traveler

Foy, along with his two sisters and brother, was raised in Burlington and Barnegat Light, where their family has a summer home.

Kelly said her brother fell in love with the ocean at an early age and started his fishing career on the Barnegat Light commercial docks. He's been at it for 40 years.

His career has taken him around the world. Kelly said he's fished in five oceans. Sometimes his wife and children traveled with him, including one Christmas in Cape Town, South Africa. He has a daughter and a granddaughter, both in Florida. His son died in 2018.

Kelly said her brother has a reputation for following the rules of the sea. She said he's never received or been charged with a fishing violation.

She said he was commended by the Puerto Rican government for his efforts to help after Hurricane Maria in 2017 when he and his crew distributed ice from the boat to local citizens who would line up at the docks daily.

"He just has so much experience and a way with telling stories. People migrate to him because he's been around the world," Kelly said.

