New Jersey fencing coach accused of sexually assaulting 2 teens dies in jail

A New Jersey fencing instructor died in a jail over the weekend after being charged in October with sexually assaulting two teens.

Stephen M. Kovacs, 49, was being held at the Somerset County jail since December, when his bail was revoked, according to NJ.com.

His attorney, Jim Wronko, told Fox News Digital that Kovacs died in the jail over the weekend.

According to the news outlet, Kovacs originally had a court hearing scheduled on Tuesday, and Wronko had planned to plead not guilty on behalf of Kovacs.

Wronko did not elaborate on how Kovacs died, stating there is a pending investigation.

In January, Kovacs was indicted on two counts of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child in addition to false swearing, Wronko told the news outlet.

Kovacs was originally arrested on Oct. 13 but was released after a detention hearing.

He was sent to jail after a judge ruled that he was in violation of a no-contact order on Dec. 10.

The investigation into the fencing coach began in September after a 16-year-old told authorities that Kovacs had sexually assaulted her on three separate occasions, all occurring in August. According to authorities, the girl was also sexually assaulted while "Kovacs was provided temporary shelter" at her house in September.

Another girl told investigators that Kovacs had sexually assaulted her and sent sexual videos in January 2020.

Kovacs was an assistant fencing coach at Duke University and was also a former head coach at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken.