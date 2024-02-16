New Jersey flags are flying at half-mast on February 16, 2024 in honor of Paul J. Contillo

Flags are flying at half-mast today in New Jersey in honor of the life of state senator and assemblyman Paul J. Contillo.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 355 to order the United States and State of New Jersey flags flown at half-staff at all state buildings on Friday, Feb. 16, in recognition of Contillo, a "dedicated public servant" who died on Feb. 6 at the age of 94.

Contillo, who was born on July 8, 1929, in Brooklyn, was elected in 1973 to the New Jersey General Assembly, where he represented the 38th Legislative District from 1974 to 1980; elected in 1983 to the New Jersey Senate, where he represented the 38th Legislative District from 1984 to 1992 and served as Assistant Majority Leader; and again served in the General Assembly from November 2013 to January 2014 to fill out the term of a 38th Legislative District assemplyperson who resigned early.

"Senator Contillo was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather," the executive order states. "Senator Contillo will be remembered not only for his lifetime of public service, but also for his deep faith and his ability to work across the aisle to promote the public good ... It is appropriate to recognize and honor his legacy as a public servant and his commitment to Paramus, the 38th Legislative District, Bergen County, and the State of New Jersey."

Read the full executive order here: nj.gov/infobank/eo/056murphy/pdf/EO-355.pdf.

Why do flags fly at half-staff?

According to USA.gov, "The American flag flies at half-staff or at half-mast when the country or a state is in mourning. The president, a state governor or the mayor of the District of Columbia can order flags to fly at half-staff."

It says the American flag most often flies at half-staff upon the death of government official, military member or first responder; a national tragedy and Memorial Day or another national day of remembrance.

What’s the difference between half-staff and half-mast?

In the United States, flags are flown at half-staff when they are at a building. When the flags are on a ship, it’s called half-mast.

Both are to show a sign of mourning, and to pay tribute to those who died.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Gov. Murphy orders flags at half-staff in honor of Paul J. Contillo