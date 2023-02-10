Food Stamps: New Jersey (NJ SNAP) February 2023 Schedule

VioletaStoimenova / iStock.com

New Jersey’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, NJ SNAP, provides monthly food benefits to eligible households. SNAP is a federal program, but it is administered at the state level by the New Jersey Department of Human Services (DHS). NJ SNAP benefits follow the same monthly deposit schedule, based on the seventh digit of your SNAP case number.

According to the New Jersey DHS, SNAP eligibility depends on income, household size, resources and more. You can apply for NJ SNAP either through your County Welfare Agency or online. Click here to check your eligibility, apply online or download an application to apply in person or send it to your local office by mail.

Once deemed eligible, the DHS will send you a Families First card, New Jersey’s version of the EBT card.

NJ SNAP benefits are deposited over the first five calendar days of the month, based on the seventh digit of your case number. The one exception is Warren County, where all benefits go out on the first of the month. Here is the NJ SNAP February 2023 deposit schedule:

Case number ends in: Benefits available: 1 or 2 Feb. 1st 3 or 4 Feb. 2nd 5 or 6 Feb. 3rd 7 or 8 Feb. 4th 9 or 0 Feb. 5th

The Families First EBT card can be used in most grocery stores and some retail locations and participating farmers’ markets. Your benefits can also be used online, but make sure to check whether EBT cards are accepted as payment.

To find out where you can use your NJ SNAP benefits, check the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s SNAP Retailer Locator. For a list of markets that accept NJ SNAP benefits, visit here. The USDA’s Food Nutrition Service (FNS) provides a monthly list of the names and locations of farmers’ markets across the country that are currently authorized to accept SNAP benefits.

According to the New Jersey Department of Human Services, your NJ SNAP benefits can be used to purchase:

Fruits and vegetables

Beans, fish, poultry, meat

Rice, bread, tortillas, cereal

Milk and cheese

Seeds and plants that produce food

NJ SNAP comes with additional benefits. New Jersey SNAP recipients can sign up for an Amazon Prime EBT discounted subscription for 50% off or get free or low-cost landline or cell phone service through the Federal Lifeline Program. On your next trip to the museum, aquarium or zoo, don’t forget your EBT card for free or discounted admission.

If you receive NJ SNAP benefits and have children, they may qualify for free or reduced-price breakfast, lunch and snacks at school. For more information, look online for discounts or free services available to NJ SNAP recipients.

However, the USDA has restrictions on what you can purchase. NJ SNAP benefits cannot be used to buy alcohol, tobacco, cigarettes, non-food items, vitamins or medicine. The purchase of hot and prepared food or meals is also prohibited with SNAP benefits in New Jersey.

