New Jersey fugitive charged with five counts of attempted murder arrested in Pennsylvania

A North Plainfield man wanted on five counts of attempted murder has been arrested in Pennsylvania.

Cristobal Avila, 32, who was the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Fugitive of the Month for September, was arrested Sept. 30 by Easton police during a motor vehicle stop, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.

Avila allegedly produced a false government document to police during the stop and after his arrest, Easton police discovered outstanding warrants in the in the National Crime Information Center which were confirmed by the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, according to McDonald.

Avila was wanted on five counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to have weapon in connection with a shooting North Plainfield at about 2:30 a.m. April 11, 2021.

According to a report by the North Plainfield Police Department, an officer was flagged down by a person reporting multiple gunshots near Gavin and Steiner places. The report was confirmed by an employee of a neighborhood business.

Police officers searching the area found numerous shell casings at the intersection.

Officers also discovered a vehicle damaged by a shot, according to the report.

After days checking with businesses and residents, detectives obtained surveillance video of the area and a suspect was developed, according to the report.

McDonald stated that detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Fugitive Unit will extradite Avila to New Jersey at the completion of his criminal charges in Pennsylvania and extradition proceedings. Avila will remain lodged in Pennsylvania pending a sentencing hearing in that matter.

McDonald thanked the Easton Police Department its assistance in the investigation.

