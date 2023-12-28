New Jersey girl's family receives handicap accessible van

Editor's note: The Asbury Park Press is celebrating 31 days of kindness this month, highlighting New Jersey people and organizations that have inspired us throughout 2023.

AnnaMae Eells has been living with cerebral palsy for seven years.

And as she's grown up, her family has adapted to her needs, but lifting her in and out of a car has grown more challenging.

"Carrying her is getting harder and harder,” said dad Ed Eels.

On Christmas Eve, a South Jersey car dealership and the nonprofit Wigs & Wishes drove a new handicap-accessible van to the Eells' home in Gloucester City. It was a gift the family wasn't expecting.

"It is so life changing," mom Mary Ann Eells told CBS News Philadelphia.

AnnaMae is an Elvis fan and even dresses up like him sometimes. An Elvis impersonator showed up for the van surprise as well. It was that kind of day.

“We always try to help everybody else, and this is just overwhelming for me," said dad Ed Eeells.

