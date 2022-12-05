Jersey gorilla sculpture made with recycled CDs

David Carson said he spent around 300 hours to create the sculpture

A Jersey carpenter has used around 7,000 old CDs to create a gorilla sculpture for a wildlife charity.

David Carson modelled the sculpture to match the "Go Wild" gorillas from Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust.

Mr Carson spent around 300 hours working on the project, which is about 3.3ft (1m) high and 3.3ft (1m) long.

He said his wife asked him to find a creative way to recycle the CDs into a sculpture.

It is made from donated islander's old music collections.

He said: "Usually I make chairs out of CDs and Durrell phoned up and asked if I could make them a chair, which of course I said 'yes' because it's Durrell. But then they phoned back and said, 'well actually what we'd really like is a gorilla'.

"While that's a lot more difficult than a chair I thought, 'yes we'll give it a go.'"

The sculpture has been displayed at the Durrell charity shop

Mr Carson said islanders could be more creative with their recycling.

"It's just a shame that we just throw things away too easily these days so it's nice if they can be used again," he said.

