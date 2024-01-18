New Jersey Gov. Murphy signs bill to boost lawmaker salaries by 67%

New Jersey lawmakers and other top state officials are set to get a hefty raise — legislators’ first in more than 20 years — though it won’t go into effect until 2026.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed that and a slew of other bills into law on Tuesday, using the two-decade lag to justify hiking salaries by 67%. Whoever is governor in 2026 — Murphy will be out of office by then, ineligible for a third consecutive term — will see their salary at $210,000, up from $175,000, while the new top rate for Cabinet and other senior officials will be $210,000 as well.

Lawmakers’ salaries will rise from $49,000 to $82,000. They’ll also receive $15,000 more to pay their staff, with that number rising from $135,000 to $150,000 per year.

Also seeing increases, going into effect this year, will be executive directors for each party’s full-time legislative staff in the Assembly and Senate, plus the Office of Legislative Services’ executive director. Judges will also get raises, the Bergen Record reported.

It’s currently unclear how much the measure will cost New Jersey taxpayers, though the overall increase is expected to be around $4 million per year.

The part-time legislature meets from January to June, takes the summer off with another break during the lead-off to Election Day, and then returns for a lame-duck session.

“I’m sponsoring this legislation because it is necessary, not to give myself a pay raise,” Democratic state Sen. Dick Codey, a bill co-sponsor who will retire before the pay increase goes into effect.

Objecting Republicans meanwhile called the measure “crazy,” as GOP Assembly member Brian Bergen put it in a committee hearing ahead of the vote.

“Making $82,000 a year is an absolute insult to the people you represent,” he said.

Those who supported the increase said costs had risen over the years and that they sometimes had to use their own money to perform some of the duties of their office.

