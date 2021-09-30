New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and GOP challenger Jack Ciatarelli square off in first debate
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy faced off against former Republican Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli in the first of two debates on Tuesday. Fairleigh Dickinson University professor of government and politics Daniel Cassino joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the highlights and the latest on public approval of Governor Murphy.