New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy narrowly reelected

Reuters

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday rejected an accusation he was deliberately trying to avoid being questioned under oath in a defamation lawsuit by a former contestant on TV's "The Apprentice" who claimed he sexually assaulted her. In a filing with a New York state court in Manhattan, Trump said a claim he used "delay tactics" to keep his accuser Summer Zervos from deposing him by a court-ordered Dec. 23 deadline "patently absurd, disingenuous, and entirely unfounded." Zervos has accused Trump of harming her reputation by claiming she lied by accusing him during his 2016 presidential campaign of subjecting her to unwanted kissing and groping in 2007, two years after she was on his reality television show.