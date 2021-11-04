New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy narrowly reelected

New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy narrowly won reelection Wednesday, eking out a victory over Republican former Assembly member Jack Ciattarelli and sparing Democrats the loss of a second gubernatorial seat. (Nov. 4)

