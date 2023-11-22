New Jersey gym teacher allegedly sexually assaulted her student over 4 years

A New Jersey gym teacher was jailed after a former student detailed their sexual relationship that spanned his high school career.

Former Bridgewater-Raritan High School teacher Lydia Pinto, 38, was charged Nov. 8 with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and two counts of second-degree sexual assault. She was arrested without incident.

The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into Pinto's conduct on Oct. 16 after the Bridgewater Police Department received an anonymous email detailing Pinto's alleged relationship with the student.

JUST-DIVORCED FORMER IDAHO HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER ALLEGEDLY HAD SEX WITH TEENAGE DESIGNATED DRIVER: POLICE

New Jersey gym teacher Lydia Pinto, 38, faces charges of first degree aggravated sexual assault and second degree sexual assault for allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a student for four years, per the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.

The victim, now an adult, was identified and interviewed by detectives with the office's sex crimes and child abuse unit on Oct. 26, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald wrote Friday in a press release.

JUDGE TOSSES NEW HAMPSHIRE TEACHERS UNION BID TO SHOOT DOWN VOUCHER PROGRAM

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Lydia Pinto, 38, was arrested without incident on Nov. 8 and subsequently released on Nov. 15, Somerset County Jail officials told Fox News Digital.

"The victim reported engaging in a relationship with former teacher, Lydia Pinto," the release read. "The victim further reported that the relationship turned sexual when the victim was between the ages of 14 to 15 and continued until the victim's senior year of high school."

OUTRAGED STAFF, PARENTS SLAM MINNESOTA TEACHERS UNION 'ANTISEMITIC, HOSTILE' STAND ON ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

Gym teacher Lydia Pinto coached girls' lacrosse and field hockey and also taught driver's education classes at Bridgewater-Raritan High School.

The sexual activity all took place in the Raritan Borough, the prosecutor said.

Pinto coached field hockey and girls lacrosse at the school, per reporting by My Central Jersey, and taught driver's ed, according to a Facebook post on the high school's page.

Fox News Digital was unable to reach Bridgewater-Raritan School District administrators or the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office for comment at press time.

Upon her arrest, Pinto was booked into Somerset County Jail. Seven days later, on Nov. 15, she was released pending her next court date, jail officials told Fox News Digital.





Original article source: New Jersey gym teacher allegedly sexually assaulted her student over 4 years