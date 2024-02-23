New Jersey has the highest property tax rates in the country. Here's how much we pay

The Garden State has the highest property tax rates in the country among all states and the District of Columbia, according to a recent report by WalletHub.

The average annual property tax bill was $9,141 in 2023, according to recently released data from the state's Department of Community Affairs.

NJ towns with the highest average property tax bill

Here are the highest average property tax bills among New Jersey municipalities with a population greater than 5,000.

Millburn, Essex County- $24,947 a year.

Tenafly, Bergen County- $23,031 a year.

Mantoloking, Ocean County- $23,021 a year.

Rumson, Monmouth County- $22,544 a year.

Deal, Monmouth County- $21,741 a year.

Montclair, Essex County- $21,415 a year.

Source: New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.

The average real estate tax rate in the state stood at 2.681% in 2023, according to state data.

NJ town with the lowest average property tax bill

Here are the lowest average property tax bills among New Jersey municipalities with a population greater than 5,000.

Camden, Camden County- $1,994 a year.

Trenton, Mercer County- $3,523 a year.

Salem, Salem County- $3,608 a year.

Bridgeton, Cumberland County- $3,646 a year.

Washington, Burlington County- $3,933 a year.

Winfield, Union County- $4,058 a year.

Source: New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.

Monmouth County property taxes

In 2023, the average property tax rate in Monmouth County was $1.60 per every $100 of property value, the second lowest after Cape May county.

With the average residential property value in Monmouth County standing at $662,486, the average annual property tax bill in the county was $10,590 in 2023.

Here are the property tax rates and average annual property tax bill in some of the county's municipalities:

Asbury Park- $1.55 per $100 of home value with an average annual bill of $8,072.

Belmar- $1.41 per $100 of home value with an average annual bill of $8,215.

Colt Neck - $1.56 per $100 of home value with an average annual bill of $16,290.

Deal- $0.46 per $100 of home value with an average annual bill of $21,741.

Eatontown- $1.97 per $100 of home value with an average annual bill of $9,928.

Freehold Township- $1.83 per $100 of home value with an average annual bill of $10,312.

Howell- $1.79 per $100 of home value with an average annual bill of $8,764.

Long Branch- $1.55 per $100 of home value with an average annual bill of $10,842.

Marlboro- $2.34 per $100 of home value with an average annual bill of $11,623.

Manalapan- $1.63 per $100 of home value with an average annual bill of $9,917.

Neptune- $1.73 per $100 of home value with an average annual bill of $8,399.

Ocean- $1.50 per $100 of home value with an average annual bill of $11,516.

Rumson- $1.17 per $100 of home value with an average annual bill of $22,544.

Sea Girt- $0.50 per $100 of home value with an average annual bill of $14,200.

Wall- $1.98 per $100 of home value with an average annual bill of $9,704.

Source: New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.

Ocean County property taxes

In 2023, the average property tax rate in Ocean county was $1.92 per every $100 of property value, the third lowest in the state.

With the average residential property value in Ocean County standing at $379,053 the average annual property tax bill in the county was $7,294 in 2023.

Here are the property tax rates and average annual property tax bill in some of the county's municipalities:

Barnegat Light - $0.89 per $100 of home value with an average annual bill of $7,330.

Berkeley- $2.32 per $100 of home value with an average annual bill of $4,814.

Brick- $2.41 per $100 of home value with an average annual bill of $7,252.

Toms River- $1.68 per $100 of home value with an average annual bill of $7,470.

Island Height - $2.07 per $100 of home value with an average annual bill of $8,581.

Jackson- $2.47 per $100 of home value with an average annual bill of $8,189.

Lacey- $2.37 per $100 of home value with an average annual bill of $6,766.

Lakehurst- $2.13 per $100 of home value with an average annual bill of $5,383.

Lakewood- $2.26 per $100 of home value with an average annual bill of $7,908.

Little Egg Harbor- $2.77 per $100 of home value with an average annual bill of $5,686.

Manchester- $2.33 per $100 of home value with an average annual bill of $4,695.

Ocean (Waretown) - $2.32 per $100 of home value with an average annual bill of $6,326.

Point Pleasant- $2.19 per $100 of home value with an average annual bill of $8,700.

Seaside Heights- $2.63 per $100 of home value with an average annual bill of $6,613.

Barnegat Township- $2.91 per $100 of home value with an average annual bill of $7,158.

Source: New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.

Property taxes in other states

