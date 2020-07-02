He consulted experts when COVID-19 hit. Now, his state is reopening as others shut down.

READINGTON, N.J. — March 4 had been circled on New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's calendar for weeks. It was surgery day, to remove a cancerous tumor that had developed on one of his kidneys. The plans were set: Murphy, a Democrat, was to have the surgery, then recover at home for a few weeks and build up strength. Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver would step in as acting governor, temporarily handling the day-to-day responsibilities of the Garden State's top office.

The operation went as planned, but the leave never happened. On March 4, with Murphy recovering from his procedure, the first positive case of the coronavirus was confirmed in New Jersey. Doctors had advised rest, but Murphy continued to work, and he held his first in-person news briefing about COVID-19 just nine days after the operation, when the state had recorded 50 total cases.

Over the next two months, COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state rose rapidly. Throughout April, New Jersey reported more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases almost every day. Hospitals were nearing capacity. Seventeen bodies were found piled into one nursing home's morgue; other retirement communities reported mounting lists of casualties. The state's economy ground to a virtual halt, and the unemployment rate jumped to 15.3 percent. So far, more than 13,000 people have died because of complications of COVID-19 in New Jersey, the second-highest death toll in the country, behind only New York's.

Murphy led the team working to combat the rapid spread of the virus hand in hand with the state Health Department and other public health experts, holding more than 80 news briefings.

His early reviews weren't universally positive. In April and May, hundreds across the state took part in "ReOpen NJ" protests, angry at the governor for his extended closing of nonessential retail businesses. Crowds made it clear that they were desperate for paychecks; meanwhile, Murphy went on cable news talk shows, telling CNN on May 25 that protests weren't swaying his decision-making.

Like many COVID-19-related protests across the country, New Jersey's broke down along partisan lines. Some business owners defied the governor's orders. At Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, owners opened and allowed customers inside in mid-May. The Health Department shut them down soon after they made a Fox News appearance. (Murphy has yet to fully reopen gyms.)

But as dire as New Jersey looked in the spring, with the death toll mounting and anger over gyms and hair salons and restaurants spiraling, Murphy's efforts as July begins are being looked at through a new lens. The state looks as though it might offer a model for wrestling with the virus and getting it under control. Two weeks have passed without a day seeing more than 600 new cases. Meanwhile, more than half the country is experiencing record numbers of positive cases and hospitalizations.

Advisers to Murphy credit the early implementation of a stay-at-home order March 21 as key to having flattened the curve of new COVID-19 cases. The state implemented stringent requirements just behind similar orders issued in California and Illinois. (The state Health Department declined to make officials available for comment.)

Murphy's order closed all nonessential retail businesses and places of worship and canceled all planned gatherings like weddings, in-person services and parties.

"From day one, we've made a commitment to be guided by the facts and take any action necessary to protect the health and safety of New Jersey's 9 million residents," Murphy said when he announced the order. "We know the virus spreads through person-to person contact, and the best way to prevent further exposure is to limit our public interactions to only the most essential purposes."

