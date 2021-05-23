New Jersey house party draws state police over reports of gunfire: report

Dom Calicchio
·1 min read

Emergency vehicles were spotted in southern New Jersey early Sunday after reports that gunfire had broken out at a house party with 100 to 200 guests.

Authorities were investigating reports that shots rang out just before midnight Saturday in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, FOX 29 of Philadelphia reported.

The New Jersey State Police said they were told there were "multiple victims," but troopers did not immediately disclose whether the reports were accurate.

NEW JERSEY SHOOTING LEAVES AT LEAST 2 DEAD, OTHERS WOUNDED; SUSPECT SOUGHT: REPORT

Most of the party guests fled as the incident occurred, FOX 29 reported.

Images posted by the station showed vehicles from the New Jersey State Police and the Bridgeton Fire Department.

The New Jersey State Police later acknowledged that troopers were investigating, but did not immediately share further details.

There was no immediate confirmation of any injuries or people transported to hospitals, according to the station.

