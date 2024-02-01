New Jersey lottery player wins $1.1 million Jersey Cash 5 jackpot playing online

One lucky New Jerseyan just won over a million dollars playing the lottery online.

A person using the third-party lottery app Jackpocket matched all five numbers in Wednesday night's Jersey Cash 5 drawing to win the $1,121,336 jackpot, the New Jersey Lottery announced Thursday morning.

The Jersey Cash 5 winning numbers drawn on Wednesday, Jan. 31 were: 03, 22, 33, 40, 45 and XTRA was: 04.

"Congratulations to our very fortunate Jersey Cash 5 winner! We hope this incredible prize brings joy and happiness to the winner; we’re already looking forward to awarding another jackpot prize!” said New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey.

Jackpocket will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Jersey Cash 5 is a daily lottery draw game from the New Jersey Lottery. Players pick five numbers between 1 and 45 and can add the Xtra for a chance to increase non-jackpot prizes by up to five times. Drawings are held seven days a week at 10:57 p.m.

