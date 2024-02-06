New Jersey lottery player wins $407,461 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot

A lottery player in Union County hit the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot on Monday.

One ticket sold at Shoprite of Linden on West Edgar Road matched all five numbers to win the $407,461 prize, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

The Jersey Cash 5 numbers drawn on Monday, Feb. 5 were: 13, 22, 29, 34 and 39 and the Xtra number was: 02

Shoprite of Linden gets a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Jersey Cash 5 is a daily lottery draw game from the New Jersey Lottery. Players pick five numbers between one and 45 and can add the Xtra for a chance to increase non-jackpot prizes by up to five times. Drawings are held seven days a week at 10:57 p.m.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Jersey Cash 5 $407,461 jackpot won in Union County