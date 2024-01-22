New Jersey lottery player wins $621,347 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot

A lottery player in Middlesex County hit the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot on Sunday.

One ticket sold at Pantry 1 Food Mart on Livingston Avenue in North Brunswick matched all five numbers to win the $621,347 prize, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

The Jersey Cash 5 numbers drawn on Sunday, Jan. 21 were: 01, 06, 09, 18 and 37 with the XTRA number 02.

Pantry 1 Food Mart gets a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Jersey Cash 5 is a daily lottery draw game from the New Jersey Lottery. Players pick five numbers between one and 45 and can add the Xtra for a chance to increase non-jackpot prizes by up to five times. Drawings are held seven days a week at 10:57 p.m.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Jersey Cash 5 $621,347 jackpot won in Middlesex County